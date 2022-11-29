Raw materials that are used on Azerbaijan's liberated lands exempt from customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Raw materials and materials that are used in Azerbaijan's liberated territories are exempt from customs duties, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the amendments to the Customs Tariff Law discussed at the Parliament's meeting on November 29.

The bill provides for exemption from import duties on raw materials and materials that are used in the production activity by residents of liberated lands, registered for VAT purposes, for a period of 10 years from January 1, 2023. The list of these materials will be approved by relevant executive authority.

The amendments were put to the vote in the Azerbaijani Parliament and approved in the first reading.