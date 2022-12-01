Azerbaijan one of main gas supplier to Bulgaria, Bulgarian SME Promotion Agency says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan is one of the main gas suppliers to Bulgaria, said Executive Director of Bulgarian SME Promotion Agency Boyko Takov at the opening ceremony of the 18th INSME (International Network for SMEs) Annual Meeting on the topic of "Empowering SMEs: Economic Diversification and Green Growth", Trend reports.

"The relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are promptly developing. This is confirmed by the recent visit of Azerbaijani president to Sofia," said Takov.

He noted that the Bulgarian SME Promotion Agency is going to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency.

"I believe this will be the next step in our further cooperation," noted Takov.

Touching on the development of SMEs in Bulgaria, the executive director said that, overall, 98 percent of all enterprises in the country are SMEs.

He also noted that particular attention is paid to sustainable development in Bulgaria.

"In my opinion, this is the future. The main priority of our agency is sustainable development," he said.