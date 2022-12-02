Azerbaijani schoolchildren performed successfully in autumn tournament in Informatics

Support for school education in IT field by Azercell gives positive results

Azerbaijani schoolchildren have achieved successful results at the 14th International autumn tournament in informatics, held in the Shumen, Bulgaria, on November 23-27, 2022. Fuad Garayev, a 10th-grade student of the Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum under the Ministry of Science and Education, won a silver medal, while Ali Aliyev, a 9th-grade student at the Ankara High School, took a bronze medal in the tournament which brought together some 400 participants from 18 countries. It should be noted that Ali is also a participant of the "Azercell CUP" competition.

"Azercell Telecom" LLC, which supports the preparation process for the international Olympiads in Informatics, congratulates the participants and wishes them further growth and success in the field of education, informatics and technologies.