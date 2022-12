BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The bill "On the Subsistence Minimum for 2023" was discussed in the third reading of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) on December 9, Trend reports.

According to the bill, the subsistence minimum for 2023 is set at 246 manat ($144); for the working population - 261 manat ($153), for retirees - 199 manat ($117), and for children - 220 manat ($129).

After discussion, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.