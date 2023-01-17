Azerbaijan's fruit exports value increases for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The total value of Azerbaijan’s fruit exports increased in 2022, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

According to the ministry, this figure amounted to nearly $450 million, up by 9.4 percent on annual basis.

Last year, the total volume of fruit exports by Azerbaijan also grew, by 5.6 percent, compared to 2021, equaling 396,000 tons.

Azerbaijan’s agricultural production value in actual prices amounted to 10.38 billion manat ($6.09 billion) from January through November 2022, up by 3.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the reporting period, livestock production increased by 3.3 percent, up to 4.9 billion manat ($2.87 billion), while crop production value reached 5.4 billion manat ($3.17 billion), rising by 3.4 percent.

As of December 1, 2022, the country harvested 1.81 million tons of vegetables (growth of 1.17 percent), 468,700 tons of melons (up by 1.91 percent), 1.2 million tons of fruits and berries (growth of 4.64 percent), 211,700 tons of grapes (an increase of 3.27 percent), and one million tons of green tea (a decrease of 14.85 percent).

Azerbaijan exported 641,603 tons of fruits and vegetables in 2021 for a total of $630.3 million. Compared to 2020, the export volume and value of vegetables and fruits increased by 5.8 percent and by 3.8 percent, respectively.