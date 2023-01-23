Azerbaijan's Ganja Automotive Plant increases manufacturing commercial vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Azerbaijan's Ganja Automotive Plant increased its production in 2022, the plant told Trend.

The value of commercial products manufactured in the Ganja Automotive Plant in 2022 amounted to 78 million manat ($45.88 million), which is 1.8 times more than in 2021.

"A total of 588 tractors of various models, 140 URAL cars, and 255 KamAZ trucks were manufactured last year. During the reporting period, 226 special-purpose trailers, 5 semi-trailers, and one tractor-trailer were assembled at the plant and transferred to the destination. Currently, work is continuing on the assembly lines of the enterprise," said the enterprise.

Currently, the plant's capacity equals the manufacture of 1700-2000 tractors and 950-1000 trucks per year. At present, the enterprise manufactures a total of 6 models of tractors: "Belarus 80.1", "Belarus 82.1", "Belarus 89.2", "Belarus 1221" "Belarus 80X", and "Belarus 1025", and 6 models of MAZ.

Previously, a contract was signed between Belarusian Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ JSC) and Ganja Automotive Plant for the supply of 950 unassembled tractors in the amount of $15.5 million. Moreover, a memorandum of cooperation also was signed between Ganja Automotive Plant and Gomselmash OJSC (managing company of Belarusian Gomselmash holding). The documents were signed during the visit of Belarusian PM Roman Golovchenko to Azerbaijan.

In 2021 the net profit of Azerbaijan's Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association amounted to 2.022 million manat ($1.18 million). The plant's operating income totaled 84.867 million manat ($49.9 million). In 2021, the plant's profit before taxes reached 2.527 million manat ($1.48 million), whereas income tax payments – 505,550 manat ($297,385).