Entrepreneurs from Russia's Tyumen eye entering Azerbaijani market - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. A meeting with a delegation led by the Head of Division of Investments, Promotion and External Relations of the Department of Investment Policy and Entrepreneurship’s State Support of the Tyumen Region Alexander Gorlatov has taken place at the Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Russian Trade Representative Office in the country.

During the meeting, the participants of the business mission presented their companies and asked questions about the possibilities of developing business ties with Azerbaijan.

Russian Trade Representative Ruslan Mirsayapov and Deputy Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Masim Mammadov noted good prospects for Tyumen companies to develop the supply of their products, gave recommendations regarding product certification, and also identified additional niches for promoting products to the Azerbaijani market.

Besides, Gorlatov spoke about a new model of interaction between the Tyumen region and Azerbaijan, focused primarily on the needs of local partners, an individual approach and readiness for various formats of cooperation.

He also noted the potential and opportunities for entrepreneurs of the Tyumen region not only in the oil and gas industry but also in the food, construction and IT sectors.

As part of the business mission, it’s planned to hold business meetings and B2B [business-to-business] negotiations with potential buyers and partners, visit the Alat free economic zone, the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, and specialized Azerbaijani enterprises.

The business mission organized by the Export Support Center of the Tyumen Region is attended by representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Tyumen Region, ‘Oil and Gas Cluster’ Association, as well as heads of ‘MIM’ (production of medical devices), ‘Vodoley’ (production of pipeline fittings), and ‘InKliK’ (business analytics for retail, production and distribution) enterprises, and ‘Bio Vek’ plant of soft drinks.