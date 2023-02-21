Anglo Asian Mining eyes to boost gold output on Azerbaijan's new deposit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AIM) company expects more production of precious metals at the new Gilar deposit in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing AIM.

According to the company, new drill results at the deposit confirm this expectation.

AIM stressed that continuous gold and copper mineralization is expected to be extended up to 68 meters compared to previous drilling.

Besides, according to the company, the new results encourage the construction of a tunnel at Gilar for exploration and production.

The company also stressed that it has already started updating its databases about each deposit and that the new data will allow a significant increase in the previous estimates on precious metals.

Previously, the company said that the Gilar deposit contains over 135,000 ounces of gold, 21,500 tons of copper, and 23,000 tons of zinc.

The main activity of Anglo Asian Mining in Azerbaijan is focused in Gadabay, and this year the "Zafar" deposit is planned to be commissioned in the Gadabay district. In addition, in the coming years, Anglo Asian Mining plans to put into operation such contract zones as "Garadagh", "Kharkhar" and "Damirli". On the liberated territories, the company has already started the exploration of the Vezhnali gold deposit in the Zangilan district.

Anglo Asian Mining mainly exports gold bars produced in Azerbaijan to Switzerland, and copper to Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye.