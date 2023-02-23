Azerbaijan sees increase in revenues to state budget from leasing of state property - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. A total of 24.8 million manat ($14.5 million) were transferred to Azerbaijan's state budget from the leasing of the state property, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the tweet, the share of revenues from the management of the state property in the formation of the budget funds is growing.

"In 2022, 24.8 million manat ($14.5 million) were transferred to the state budget from the leasing of the state real estate. This is 53.3 percent more than the previous year," said the minister.

More than 1,000 new land lease agreements and 858 contracts for the lease of non-residential premises were concluded in 2022. State revenues from the lease of non-residential premises amounted to 3.7 million manat ($2.18 million), and from the lease of land plots - 21.1 million manat ($12.4 million).

Moreover, last year Azerbaijan's State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy received 840 applications for the lease of land suitable for agricultural activities.