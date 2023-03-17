FAO starts new agricultural project in Azerbaijan's Aghali village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) starts a new project in Azerbaijan's Aghali village of Zangilan district, Deputy Representative of the FAO in Azerbaijan Bariz Mehtiyev said, Trend reports.

According to him, the new project will allow farmers returning to the village to get better employment opportunities by helping them gain new experience in their field of activity.

"A project will also be implemented to introduce new technologies in agriculture. It will be implemented in a pilot farm," Mehdiyev added.

Earlier, it was noted that the EU and FAO are eyeing a joint program to help Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, in particular, the local farmers. The project aims to help farmers promote domestic production.

In addition, FAO targets supporting food and waste management projects in Azerbaijan. The parties implemented over 60 joint projects in agriculture, in particular, improved the agricultural environment, as well as food security in the country's regions.

Azerbaijan is also paying special attention to developing agriculture in its liberated lands.