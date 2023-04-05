CBA suspends activities of some insurance agents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has suspended the activities of three insurance brokers and six legal entities engaged in the activities of an insurance agent, the CBA's press service told Trend.

The revocation of licenses is based on the decision of the Central Bank of April 4, 2023, due to the failure to provide the relevant report in accordance with Article 106.1.10 of the Law "On Insurance Activities".

"The activities of insurance agents have been suspended for three months," the CBA said in a statement.