CBA suspends activities of some insurance agents

5 April 2023
CBA suspends activities of some insurance agents

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has suspended the activities of three insurance brokers and six legal entities engaged in the activities of an insurance agent, the CBA's press service told Trend.

The revocation of licenses is based on the decision of the Central Bank of April 4, 2023, due to the failure to provide the relevant report in accordance with Article 106.1.10 of the Law "On Insurance Activities".

"The activities of insurance agents have been suspended for three months," the CBA said in a statement.

Holders of licenses

Date of issue of the license

Number of licenses

1

AZ Group Insurance Agent LLC

16.05.2019

SA-050

2

CİB Insurance Agent LLC

01.12.2022

SA-0264

3

Chetir Insurance Agent LLC

30.03.2012

000606

4

Guvan Insurance Agent LLC

18.02.2015

080656

5

Qarant Insurance Agent LLC

01.07.2009

000226

6

Progress Insurance Agent LLC

29.02.2016

088992

7

Buta Insurance & Reinsurance Broker CJSC

10.05.2019

SB-005

8

Odlar Yurdu Insurance Broker LLC

05.11.2014

080624

9

Sizin Insurance Broker LLC

02.10.2017

SB-002
