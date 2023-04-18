Azerbaijan eyes building glass container manufacturing plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. A new plant for the manufacturing of glass containers is planned to be built in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the agency, the enterprise worth 44.4 million manat ($26.1 million) will be built on an area of ​​two hectares.

"The enterprise will be built on the basis of an agreement reached between the German HORN Glass Industries AG and the Azerbaijani Glassica companies. The German company will design the enterprise and equip it with all the necessary manufacturing devices," the agency said.

The annual production capacity of the enterprise will be 160 tons of glass containers, and 160 permanent jobs will be created there.

"In addition to selling the products manufactured at the enterprise on the domestic market, it’s also planned to export them to non-CIS countries," the agency added.

The Glassica company became a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in 2020.