Azerbaijan's social expenditures top $2 billion in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Over 3.46 billion manat ($2.04 billion) was totally spent on social protection and social security in Azerbaijan in 2022, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the draft law "On execution of state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022", which is being discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Of these funds, more than 249.48 million manat ($146.75 million) was directed to social protection, over 4.8 billion manat ($2.8 billion) - to social security, and more than 3.2 billion manat ($1.8 billion) - to other activities and institutions in the field of social protection and social security.

In 2021, the social protection and social security expenses totaled 3.69 billion manat ($2.17 billion).