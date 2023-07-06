Azerbaijan, WTO talk socio-economic dev't prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Azerbaijan and the World Trade Organization (WTO) discussed the objectives of the country's socio-economic development, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with the Chairman of the Working Group on Azerbaijan's WTO membership, Alparslan Acarsoy, which took place during the visit to Geneva, we discussed foreign trade relations and the objectives of Azerbaijan's socio-economic development," Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page.

On January 21, 2020, the final conference on the EU-funded "Support and Strengthening the Capacity of the WTO Department of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in WTO Accession Negotiations" project was held.

The project commenced on January 23, 2018, with the Ministry of Economy as its partner. Among other beneficiaries were several ministries, committees, state bodies, etc. Throughout the two years of its operation, the project provided assistance to the government of Azerbaijan in enhancing trade legislation to comply with WTO rules and international best practices. It also supported the negotiating group in WTO accession negotiations, strengthened the institutional capacity of the trade policy department and the WTO division of the Ministry of Economy, particularly in preparing for WTO accession negotiations, and increased public awareness on WTO-related trade issues. The project was implemented by a consortium composed of DMI Associates (France) and Ekvita (Azerbaijan).