KOBIA and Albayrak Group of companies hold meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Chairman of the Management Board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov, who is on a visit to Istanbul, met with member of the Management Board of the Turkish Albayrak Group of companies Mustafa Albayrak, KOBİA told Trend.

At the meeting between KOBIA and the Turkish Albayrak Group of companies, an exchange of views was held on the company's new projects being implemented in Azerbaijan, as well as on the possibilities of cooperation.

KOBIA, as a legal entity under the Ministry of Economy, is authorized to support the development of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country by providing SMBs with a number of services as well as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by government entities to SMBs.

Albayrak Group of companies operates in more than 20 sectors, such as construction, real estate, industry, logistics, media, tourism. The group of companies includes about 80 companies and brands.