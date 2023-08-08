Azerbaijan, Austria explore potential for building processing plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Representatives of Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency met with an Austrian delegation led by Günter Grabher, CEO of Grabher Group GmbH, to discuss the possibility of constructing a plant for processing various products within industrial zones using polypropylene manufactured by SOCAR Polymer, a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Trend reports.

Members of the group were told about the country's active industrial zones and their excellent investment potential for businessmen, as well as the applicable tax and customs benefits.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Austria From January through May 2023 amounted to $183.96 million.

SOCAR Polymer, a significant investor of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, produces polypropylene and polyethylene.

The company's Made in Azerbaijan branded products are exported to over 10 countries, including Türkiye, China, Poland, Nigeria, Romania, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine.