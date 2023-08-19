Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against dollar
|
August 7
|
1.7
|
August 14
|
1.7
|
August 8
|
1.7
|
August 15
|
1.7
|
August 9
|
1.7
|
August 16
|
1.7
|
August 10
|
1.7
|
August 17
|
1.7
|
August 11
|
1.7
|
August 18
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0092 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0142 manat and amounted to 1.8535 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
August 7
|
1.8692
|
August 14
|
1.8592
|
August 8
|
1.8686
|
August 15
|
1.8544
|
August 9
|
1.8663
|
August 16
|
1.8561
|
August 10
|
1.8666
|
August 17
|
1.8477
|
August 11
|
1.8679
|
August 18
|
1.8500
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8677
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8535
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0012 manat ($0.0007). The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0001 manat ($0.00006) and amounted to 0.0177 manat ($0.0104) per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble
|
August 7
|
0.0177
|
August 14
|
0.0170
|
August 8
|
0.0178
|
August 15
|
0.0176
|
August 9
|
0.0176
|
August 16
|
0.0175
|
August 10
|
0.0176
|
August 17
|
0.0181
|
August 11
|
0.0174
|
August 18
|
0.0182
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0176
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0177
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0002 manat ($0.0001). The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0002 manat ($0.0001) and amounted to 0.0627 manat ($0.0369) per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
August 7
|
0.0630
|
August 14
|
0.0625
|
August 8
|
0.0629
|
August 15
|
0.0628
|
August 9
|
0.0627
|
August 16
|
0.0628
|
August 10
|
0.0629
|
August 17
|
0.0628
|
August 11
|
0.0629
|
August 18
|
0.0627
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0629
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0627