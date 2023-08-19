Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Economy Materials 19 August 2023 12:51 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against dollar

August 7

1.7

August 14

1.7

August 8

1.7

August 15

1.7

August 9

1.7

August 16

1.7

August 10

1.7

August 17

1.7

August 11

1.7

August 18

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0092 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0142 manat and amounted to 1.8535 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

August 7

1.8692

August 14

1.8592

August 8

1.8686

August 15

1.8544

August 9

1.8663

August 16

1.8561

August 10

1.8666

August 17

1.8477

August 11

1.8679

August 18

1.8500

Average rate per week

1.8677

Average rate per week

1.8535

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0012 manat ($0.0007). The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0001 manat ($0.00006) and amounted to 0.0177 manat ($0.0104) per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

August 7

0.0177

August 14

0.0170

August 8

0.0178

August 15

0.0176

August 9

0.0176

August 16

0.0175

August 10

0.0176

August 17

0.0181

August 11

0.0174

August 18

0.0182

Average rate per week

0.0176

Average rate per week

0.0177

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0002 manat ($0.0001). The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0002 manat ($0.0001) and amounted to 0.0627 manat ($0.0369) per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

August 7

0.0630

August 14

0.0625

August 8

0.0629

August 15

0.0628

August 9

0.0627

August 16

0.0628

August 10

0.0629

August 17

0.0628

August 11

0.0629

August 18

0.0627

Average rate per week

0.0629

Average rate per week

0.0627
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more