Entrepreneurs donate mine clearing vehicle to Karabakh Revival Fund - Azerbaijani minister

Economy Materials 26 August 2023 14:52 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Azerbaijani entrepreneurs donated a mine clearing vehicle to the Karabakh Revival Fund, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

"The Day of Lachin City also embodies the special day connected with care, compassion, and kindness in our country. Presenting a mine clearing vehicle of Azerbaijani production on this remarkable date as a donation by private entrepreneurs to the Karabakh Revival Fund for clearing the liberated territories is a source of pride and joy. We express gratitude to everyone involved," said Jabbarov on the X (Twitter).

