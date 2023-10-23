Number of enterprises using KOBIA's services revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. More than 9,500 small and medium-sized enterprises, startups, and individuals willing to start a business used the training and consulting services of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBİA) in 2023, Trend reports.

The data from the agency shows that 648 trainings were conducted, about 1300 consulting services were provided, and more than 400 business plans were prepared over the past period of 2023.

The agency's development centers conducted 648 trainings from January through September 2023 to acquire business knowledge and improve the existing knowledge of entrepreneurs who want to start their own businesses and startups.

In addition, the training covered such areas as business, project management, financial management, sales, marketing, skills, the green economy, and other areas necessary for small and medium-sized businesses.

The centers for the development of small and medium-sized businesses during this period provided consulting services to 1,266 entrepreneurs and individuals willing to start a business on access to sales channels, marketing, business planning, accounting, and legal issues.

The agency provided gratuitous support in the preparation of 424 business plans in agriculture, manufacturing, services, and other areas.

Moreover, 420 entrepreneurs and individuals who want to start their own business used the agency's training videos for free.

In general, during this period, 20 entrepreneurs and managers took a refresher course in Germany within the framework of the “German-Azerbaijani Joint Program for Professional Development of Managers in the Azerbaijani Business Community”, coordinated by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.