Ashgabat hosts inauguration of Azerbaijani SOCAR's representative office (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The inauguration of representative office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has taken place in Ashgabat, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"As part of our working visit to Turkmenistan, President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and myself took part in the inauguration of SOCAR's representative office in Ashgabat. This signifies our confidence in the long-term collaboration with Turkmenistan, anticipating mutual benefits in the energy sector for both countries," Jabbarov said.

SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction, processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil and petrochemical products in both domestic and international markets. Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to Europe.

Beyond Azerbaijan, SOCAR is actively involved in numerous international ventures, spanning countries such as Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine. Additionally, the company engages in significant trading operations primarily based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.

