Central Bank of Azerbaijan sees decline in demand at currency auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Sales at currency auctions in Azerbaijan, held by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) jointly with the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) decreased, Trend reports.

According to CBA data, demand in currency auctions held in January-November this year totaled $3.27 million, a 28.7 percent decrease from the same period last year.

Furthermore, figures reveal that currency sales totaled $427 million this month alone, up 4.1 percent from a year ago.

