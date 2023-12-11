SOCAR talks energy co-op with Mizuho financial group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. On December 11, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with a delegation of one of the largest banking holdings in Japan - the Mizuho financial group, Trend reports.

Satisfaction with the long-term effective activities of Japanese companies in Azerbaijan was expressed, and the successful development of cooperation between SOCAR and Mizuho Bank was emphasized at the meeting.

During the meeting, information was presented on SOCAR's long-term corporate goals, in particular, on the work carried out in such areas as energy transition, digitalization, innovation and business sustainability.

The parties reviewed existing and future opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.