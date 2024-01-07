New bridge to Azerbaijan to up trade, transit ties between two nations - Iranian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. A new highway bridge built between Iran and Azerbaijan over the Astarachay river will contribute to the development of trade and transit ties between the two countries, as well as economic growth, said Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash at a government meeting, Trend reports.

According to Bazrpash, the new bridge will allow up to 300 trucks to cross the border daily. The old bridge could only allow 200 vehicles to pass through per day.

In addition, the minister said negotiations with the Russian and Azerbaijani sides on constructing the Rasht-Astara railroad have also come to a positive conclusion.

"Russia will allocate a loan of 1.3 billion euros to continue the construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad, which is expected to be operational in 2027. The railroad will unite the railroad systems of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia.," the minister added.

