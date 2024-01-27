Azerbaijan releases weekly currency market review

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stayed constant at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 15 January 1,7 22 January 1,7 16 January 1,7 23 January 1,7 17 January 1,7 24 January 1,7 18 January 1,7 25 January 1,7 19 January 1,7 26 January 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

At the end of this week, the official exchange rate of manat against the euro increased by 0.0107 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0052 manat and amounted to 1.8490 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

15 January 1,8637 22 January 1,8534 16 January 1,8561 23 January 1,8529 17 January 1,8482 24 January 1,8470 18 January 1,8522 25 January 1,8489 19 January 1,8508 26 January 1,8427 Average rate per week 1,8542 Average rate per week 1,8490

This week, the official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average rate remained unchanged (0.0192 manat per ruble).

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 15 January 0,0193 22 January 0,0192 16 January 0,0194 23 January 0,0193 17 January 0,0193 24 January 0,0192 18 January 0,0190 25 January 0,0192 19 January 0,0191 26 January 0,0191 Average rate per week 0,0192 Average rate per week 0,0192

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0562 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira 15 January 0,0565 22 January 0,0563 16 January 0,0565 23 January 0,0562 17 January 0,0564 24 January 0,0561 18 January 0,0564 25 January 0,0562 19 January 0,0563 26 January 0,0561 Average rate per week 0,0564 Average rate per week 0,0562

