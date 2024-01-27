Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 27 January 2024 10:18 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan releases weekly currency market review

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stayed constant at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

15 January

1,7

22 January

1,7

16 January

1,7

23 January

1,7

17 January

1,7

24 January

1,7

18 January

1,7

25 January

1,7

19 January

1,7

26 January

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

At the end of this week, the official exchange rate of manat against the euro increased by 0.0107 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0052 manat and amounted to 1.8490 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

15 January

1,8637

22 January

1,8534

16 January

1,8561

23 January

1,8529

17 January

1,8482

24 January

1,8470

18 January

1,8522

25 January

1,8489

19 January

1,8508

26 January

1,8427

Average rate per week

1,8542

Average rate per week

1,8490

This week, the official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average rate remained unchanged (0.0192 manat per ruble).

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

15 January

0,0193

22 January

0,0192

16 January

0,0194

23 January

0,0193

17 January

0,0193

24 January

0,0192

18 January

0,0190

25 January

0,0192

19 January

0,0191

26 January

0,0191

Average rate per week

0,0192

Average rate per week

0,0192

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0562 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

15 January

0,0565

22 January

0,0563

16 January

0,0565

23 January

0,0562

17 January

0,0564

24 January

0,0561

18 January

0,0564

25 January

0,0562

19 January

0,0563

26 January

0,0561

Average rate per week

0,0564

Average rate per week

0,0562

