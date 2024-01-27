Azerbaijan releases weekly currency market review

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stayed constant at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
The official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
15 January
|
1,7
|
22 January
|
1,7
|
16 January
|
1,7
|
23 January
|
1,7
|
17 January
|
1,7
|
24 January
|
1,7
|
18 January
|
1,7
|
25 January
|
1,7
|
19 January
|
1,7
|
26 January
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
At the end of this week, the official exchange rate of manat against the euro increased by 0.0107 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0052 manat and amounted to 1.8490 manat per euro.
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
15 January
|
1,8637
|
22 January
|
1,8534
|
16 January
|
1,8561
|
23 January
|
1,8529
|
17 January
|
1,8482
|
24 January
|
1,8470
|
18 January
|
1,8522
|
25 January
|
1,8489
|
19 January
|
1,8508
|
26 January
|
1,8427
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8542
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8490
This week, the official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average rate remained unchanged (0.0192 manat per ruble).
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
15 January
|
0,0193
|
22 January
|
0,0192
|
16 January
|
0,0194
|
23 January
|
0,0193
|
17 January
|
0,0193
|
24 January
|
0,0192
|
18 January
|
0,0190
|
25 January
|
0,0192
|
19 January
|
0,0191
|
26 January
|
0,0191
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0192
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0192
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira appreciated by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0562 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
15 January
|
0,0565
|
22 January
|
0,0563
|
16 January
|
0,0565
|
23 January
|
0,0562
|
17 January
|
0,0564
|
24 January
|
0,0561
|
18 January
|
0,0564
|
25 January
|
0,0562
|
19 January
|
0,0563
|
26 January
|
0,0561
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0564
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0562
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel