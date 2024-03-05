US hails Azerbaijan's global methane cut commitment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. I applaud Azerbaijan’s signing of the Global Methane Pledge to limit global warming, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said, Trend reports.

"I applaud Azerbaijan’s signing of the Global Methane Pledge to limit global warming and keep the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach. Azerbaijan's endorsement of the GMP adds critical momentum to global efforts to urgently reduce methane emissions and provides an important new platform for collaboration with the United States and other partners on tackling the climate crisis," the US Embassy in Baku quoted Ambassador Libby's words on its page on X.

Meanwhile, on March 4, Azerbaijan announced its participation in the Global Methane Pledge initiative, signifying a crucial voluntary commitment by nation-states to reduce their methane emissions.

Within the framework of this initiative, Azerbaijan is prepared to participate in collective international endeavors aimed at achieving a minimum 30 percent reduction in global methane emissions by 2030.

The Global Methane Pledge, introduced by the United States and the European Union (EU) during the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in 2021, targets an overall reduction of 30 percent in methane emissions by 2030, in comparison to 2020 levels. Presently, 155 countries, representing nearly half of global methane emissions, have pledged their commitment.