Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction, Trend reports.

The data of CBA shows that the demand at the auction amounted to $79.4 million (an increase of 0.38 percent or $0.3 million compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $79.1 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

A total of $1.515 billion has been purchased at currency auctions since the beginning of the year. The maximum demand for currency was recorded at the auction held on February 13, 2024 - $151.1 million. The amount of $417.1 million was purchased at currency auctions in January 2024 and $870.6 million in February.

However, $3.836 was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

To note, the CBA started conducting currency auctions utilizing unilateral sales of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

