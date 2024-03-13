Azerbaijan's average annual inflation decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan's average annual inflation dropped from January through February 2024, Trend reports.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Azerbaijan increased by 1.3 percent in the reporting period year, on year while it made up 1.7 percent at the end of January 2024.

Based on data from Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee (SSC), prices for food, beverages, and tobacco items rose by 0.7 percent year on year. Non-food prices rose by 1.7 percent, while paid services hiked by 3.2 percent.



Furthermore, the CPI in Azerbaijan rose by 0.5 percent in January 2024 compared to the previous month.

February 2024 against January 2024 (%) February 2024 against February 2023 (%) January through February 2024 against January through February 2023 (%) Total products and services 0.6 0.8 1.3 Consumables 0.7 - 0.3 0.2 Food 0.7 - 0.8 -0.3 Alcoholic beverages 0.8 2 1.9 Tobacco products - 11.7 11.7 Non-food products 0.1 1.7 1.6 Paid services 1 2.3 2.7

In general, Azerbaijan's consumer price index rose 8.8 percent year on year in 2023. Food, beverage, and tobacco product prices rose by 9.6 percent year on year. Non-food prices increased by 8.4 percent, while paid services to the people increased by 8.2 percent.



In December 2023, the CPI in Azerbaijan climbed by 0.5 percent over the previous month and by 2.1 percent year on year.

