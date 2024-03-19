Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held further currency auction, Trend reports via CBA.

The data of CBA shows that the demand at the auction amounted to $93 million (an increase of 11.64 percent or $9.7 million compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

To recall, demand at the previous currency auction was $83.3 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.



Since the start of the year, currency auctions have raised a total of $1.691 billion. The highest currency demand was reported at the auction conducted on February 13, 2024, at $151.1 million. $417.1 million was purchased at currency auctions in January 2024, followed by $870.6 million in February.



However, $3.836 was acquired at currency auctions in 2023.

To note, the CBA has started conducting currency auctions utilizing unilateral sales of foreign currency under competitive conditions since mid-January 2017.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel