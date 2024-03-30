Eni, Fincantieri, and RINA join forces to decarbonize maritime transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Eni, Fincantieri, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding companies, and RINA, a multinational inspection, certification, and engineering consulting company, have inked a deal to work on energy transition, Trend reports.

According to Eni, this partnership solidifies their promise to work together on projects to make the maritime industry cleaner over the long haul. The aim is to set up a permanent global center to keep track of new technology, rules, and market changes.

These three companies will study different ways to make ships greener. They'll explore new fuels and ways to improve the infrastructure for clean energy. They'll also look into how to invest in the sector to make these changes happen.

"We are highly committed to supporting our clients in addressing the industrial challenges of the maritime energy transition, and this initiative is aimed at initially creating a hub of study to harness Italy's extraordinary expertise in new technologies, novel fuels, and their profound industrial implications for the ship system. We are very pleased to join forces with Eni and RINA in an alliance to materialize existing solutions and to pave the way for the future with a proactive ecosystem approach. Indeed, new technologies must be industrialized on board ships, just as new fuels must be produced and distributed at the dock. Only with a concept of "operationalizing innovation" can we lead our industry and project our shipbuilding leadership into the future", said Giuseppe Ricci, CEO of Eni, in this regard.