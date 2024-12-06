EIB appoints new leadership for Western Balkans regional hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has named Damien Sorrell as the new Head of its Regional Hub for the Western Balkans, based in Belgrade, Trend reports.

According to the bank, Sorrell succeeds Alessandro Bragonzi, who will continue his career at the Bank’s headquarters.

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot expressed confidence in the bank's continued contributions to the region, citing progress in transportation, healthcare, education, and private sector innovation. "With our new representative, the bank will continue its fruitful collaboration with all our partners," he said.

Sorrell emphasized his commitment to supporting the Western Balkans' EU accession goals while promoting decarbonization, connectivity, and improved living and business conditions. "The EU bank has consistently provided financial and technical support to build key infrastructure and enhance operational capacities," he stated.

The EIB's Belgrade hub oversees activities in several Balkan countries. Since 2010, the EIB has invested 11 billion euros in the region, focusing on connectivity, market integration, and renewable energy infrastructure.