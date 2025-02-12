Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna outlines major investment projects for 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 12. Samruk-Kazyna will complete key projects, including a gas pipeline and a desalination plant, in 2025 and plans major investment projects, said the Chairman of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, Nurlan Zhakupov, during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, Trend reports.

The results of the Fund's work in 2024 were reviewed, along with issues of its further development in light of the tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an expanded government meeting.

Nurlan Zhakupov, the Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna, reported on the implementation of investment projects. To ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, the first energy unit of the Ekibastuz-1 (public district power plant) was restored, increasing its capacity to 4000 MW. As part of environmental improvement efforts, a gas infrastructure project was implemented for Almaty’s Heat and Power Center-2 and Heat and Power Center-3.



To increase the efficiency of the Karachaganak field, a fifth compressor for reverse injection was introduced. In the transport and logistics sector, a cargo terminal was built in the city of Xi'an in China, which reduced delivery times and improved the attractiveness of Kazakhstan’s routes. Additionally, over 250 km of gas pipelines and 500 km of railway tracks were laid, and train service was launched on 132 km of second tracks of "Dostyk-Moyynty." Furthermore, unique projects for Kazakhstan were initiated, such as the construction of a pumped-storage hydroelectric station and the first digital substation in the city of Astana.

Currently, the list includes 46 investment projects in the oil and gas, petrochemical, energy, transport and logistics, and other sectors, totaling 33.3 trillion tenge or approximately $63.27 billion.

This year, the completion of gas supply to 66 settlements in the Zhetysu region of Kazakhstan is planned, with the commissioning of the main gas pipeline "Taldykorgan-Usharal." The issue of water shortage in the city of Zhanaozen and the Mangistau region is planned to be solved by launching a desalination plant with a capacity of 50,000 m³/day in Kenderli.



A significant boost to transit development will come from increasing the capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and the Dostyk-Moyynty railway section. To meet domestic market needs, diesel fuel hydro-purification will be installed at the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant (PPP), and bitumen production will be expanded at CASPI BITUM. Special attention is being paid to the progress of the second section of the main gas pipeline "Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent," which will increase capacity to 15 billion m³ of gas per year, including discussions on co-investment tools.

The projected share of local content in the projects varies by sector. For example, in transport and logistics, the local content share is 85 percent; in energy projects, 60 percent; and in other projects, including the desalination plant, SEZ infrastructure, comfortable schools, 5G network construction, and the laying of fiber-optic communication lines (FOCL), 80 percent.

The prime minister noted the need to strengthen efforts to attract private investments for the implementation of important national projects.

"As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized, our work should prioritize large infrastructure and industrial projects, the development of transport and logistics, as well as digitalization and artificial intelligence. The government will monitor the implementation status of key national projects. We need to actively involve co-investors, gradually reducing the state’s share in the economy," emphasized Olzhas Bektanov.

The head of the government also highlighted the necessity of optimizing processes and strict control over project timelines to avoid delays and unjustified cost increases.

To note, in 2024, additional support measures for domestic producers were introduced. Offtake contracts worth 191 billion tenge (approximately $362 million) were signed, ten times more than in 2023. Additionally, the Fund’s procurement system was recognized for meeting the advanced standards of the EBRD, ADB, and OECD.