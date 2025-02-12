Azerbaijan's annual inflation rate soars in Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The consumer price index amounted to 105.4 percent in January 2025 compared to January 2024, including 105.0 percent for food, beverages, and tobacco products, 102.6 percent for non-food products, and 108.4 percent for paid services to the population.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that the consumer price index in January 2025 totaled 101.0 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index for food, beverages, and tobacco products was 100.6 percent in January 2025 compared to the previous month.

The highest price increase in January this year compared to the previous month was observed for fish products, dry milk formula for baby food, butter, sunflower and corn oils, table margarine, tangerines, apples, pears, grapes, pomegranates, dates, kiwi, walnuts, hazelnuts, chestnuts, white cabbage, greens, apples, pears, grapes, pomegranates, dates, kiwi, walnuts, hazelnuts, chestnuts, white cabbage, greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet pepper, pumpkin, garlic, onions, potatoes, while the decrease in prices was mainly observed for pasta, fresh fish, eggs, oranges, bananas, and carrots. There were no significant changes in the prices of other food products.

Furthermore, the consumer price index for non-food products amounted to 100.3 percent in January 2025 compared to the previous month. The growth of prices for non-food products in January compared to the previous month was seen in prices for bricks, watercolor paints, cotton fabrics, chandeliers, and jewelry, and a decrease in prices for cutting boards, laminate, parquet, and writing paper. There were no significant changes in prices for other non-food products.

The index of consumer prices for paid services to the population in January 2025 amounted to 102.0 percent compared to the previous month. The increase in prices for paid services provided to the population in January compared to the previous month was registered in the prices for the services for the supply of heat, electricity, natural gas, and rent of apartments, as well as the decrease in the prices for international passenger transportation services by air. There were no significant changes in prices for other paid services.

