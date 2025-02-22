Enagás set to supply BioLNG from Barcelona and Huelva terminals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Enagás is set to launch a pioneering BioLNG supply service at its regasification terminals in Barcelona and Huelva, starting in March, Trend reports.

This new service will allow BioLNG, a decarbonized fuel derived from organic waste, to be loaded onto tankers and ships. The service will support the company’s efforts to advance European decarbonization goals.

The service is one of the first in Europe to use interconnected infrastructure, allowing biomethane injected into the gas network to be recognized as BioLNG. The terminals in Barcelona and Huelva are certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC EU) and the European Commission, ensuring compliance with environmental and traceability standards.

This initiative builds on more than a decade of Enagás' work in decarbonizing maritime transport, including projects like Core LNGas Hive and LNGas Hive 2. The company has also invested in small-scale infrastructure across its terminals and contributed to the development of ship refueling systems (bunkering).

Bunkering activity in Spain has surged in recent years, increasing ninefold from 2022 to 2024, with 3.8 TWh of LNG supplied. Most of this supply has been handled by the Huelva and Barcelona terminals, which have completed over 300 refuelings to small-scale vessels since starting these operations.