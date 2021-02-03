Georgia allocates funds for construction works of cable cars in Mestia
Azerbaijan focuses on issues of psychological assistance to participants of second Karabakh War (Video Project)
Latest
Azerbaijan focuses on issues of psychological assistance to participants of second Karabakh War (Video Project)
President Aliyev receives in video format president of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (PHOTO)
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO)