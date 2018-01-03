Uzbek metallurgical plant increases capitalization

3 January 2018 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Category news
Baku’s real estate market: three factors of stability
Economy news 17:00
Uzbek population starts using bank cards more actively
Economy news 16:59
World stocks smash new records as New Year party rolls on
Business 16:53
Azerbaijan’s share in AIIB capital stock slightly decreases
Economy news 16:16
China central bank can tell local governments to regulate bitcoin miners' power use
Business 16:09
Tax burden for legal entities decreases in Uzbekistan
Economy news 16:00
UnionPay bank cards being accepted in Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:40
Car parts top list of Iran's most imported goods
Business 14:30
Uzbekistan set to change marking of textile products
Economy news 14:17
Iran’s non-oil exports continue to fall
Business 14:16
Iran-China trade grows in favor of Tehran
Business 14:06
Uzbekistan amends procedure for calculating tax on real estate
Economy news 14:00
Banks of Azerbaijan leave difficulties behind?
Economy news 13:30
Project on construction of new cement plant approved in Uzbekistan
Economy news 13:27
Kazakh plant intends to up output of passenger cars
Economy news 13:18
Kazakhstan records rise in prices
Economy news 12:13
Tender: Iran steel firm to buy refractory nozzle & stopper
Tenders 11:59
Uzbekistan cuts income tax for individuals
Economy news 11:43