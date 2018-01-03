UnionPay bank cards being accepted in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

In Uzbekistan, for the first time in its history, it has become possible to pay for goods and services with international plastic cards Unionpay International via the terminals of Uzcard system.

This service was launched by Uzbekistan’s United Republican Processing Center and Qishloq Qurilish Bank.

Currently, the bank's specialists have already begun to connect to this service the representatives of retail trade and services in the regions of the country that are more popular among foreign tourists.

UnionPay International is a subsidiary of China UnionPay and specializes in promoting the company on the international arena. Today, along with the Chinese banks, UnionPay cards are issued by some banks in Thailand, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Pakistan, Singapore, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, UnionPay cards are accepted in the CIS countries – Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.

