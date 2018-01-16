Turkmenistan, Palestine mull prospects for trade, economic co-op

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry has hosted a meeting with Mazen Shamiah, a Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry official for Asia and Africa, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Jan. 16.

During the talks, the sides noted the need to further expand cooperation in trade and economy, as well as interest in developing relations between the business structures of the two countries.

The sides stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue for further diversification of fruitful cooperation that meets mutual interests, the message said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news