Kazakhstan reveals revenues from privatization of public facilities

27 March 2018 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on March 27
Economy news 27 March 16:55
China plans to cut down on transportation of goods to Azerbaijan
Business 27 March 16:44
Caspian Pipeline Consortium announces tender on renovation of wells, pipes
Tenders 27 March 13:03
Astana among top financial centers in Global Financial Centers Index
Economy news 27 March 11:47
Central Asian FMs, EU High Representative mull Afghanistan
Uzbekistan 27 March 11:07
KazPrime indicator value for March 27
Economy news 27 March 10:29
Kazakh delegation to take part in Afghanistan conference in Tashkent
Kazakhstan 26 March 17:03
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on March 26
Economy news 26 March 16:39
Income of Kazakhstan’s KazMunaiGas increases
Economy news 26 March 15:00
KazMunaiGas increases oil, gas production
Oil&Gas 26 March 14:59
Kazakh government to sell stakes in large companies
Economy news 26 March 10:50
KazPrime indicator value for March 26
Economy news 26 March 10:17
Turkmenistan names new ambassador to Kazakhstan
Turkmenistan 25 March 18:26
Turkmenistan to put up state property for sale
Economy news 24 March 15:30
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan mull changing status of some border checkpoints
Kazakhstan 24 March 12:42
Kazakh Kazkommertsbank, Halyk Bank merger to be completed in 2H18 - S&P
Kazakhstan 23 March 14:18
Kazakhstan implements affordable housing program
Economy news 23 March 14:08
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to launch second bus run
Tourism 23 March 10:25