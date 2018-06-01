Russian company intends to supply lighting equipment to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

It is planned to open the exhibition hall of the Barnaul plant of lighting engineering (Altai Krai, Russia) in Baku in September, said the message on the official website of the City of Barnaul.

The agreement was reached by the plant's General Director Yevgeniy Shnitov during the visit of the Altai Krai delegation to Azerbaijan in mid-May.

The pavilion will allow for presenting to potential consumers the LED lighting devices produced in Altai with the subsequent sale of the products. The partner of the Altai enterprise will be the Azerbaijan Prolight Company, engaged in the field of engineering and design.

In addition, the Azerbaijani Jalar Company (manufacturer of agricultural products) expressed its interest in purchasing energy-efficient led lamps for street and warehouse lighting, taking into account its ownership of significant areas of production.

