Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan

1 June 2018 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices of main precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on June 1, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 7.9135 manats to 2207.6965 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on May 31.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.1683 manats to 27.9256 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 4.318 manats to 1543.5915 manats and the cost of palladium - by 2.3375 manats to 1679.0475 manats in the country.

Precious metals

June 1, 2018

May 31, 2018

Gold

XAU

2207.6965

2215.61

Silver

XAG

27.9256

28.0939

Platinium

XPT

1543.5915

1547.9095

Palladium

XPD

1679.0475

1681.385

