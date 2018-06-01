Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices of main precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on June 1, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 7.9135 manats to 2207.6965 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on May 31.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.1683 manats to 27.9256 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 4.318 manats to 1543.5915 manats and the cost of palladium - by 2.3375 manats to 1679.0475 manats in the country.

Precious metals June 1, 2018 May 31, 2018 Gold XAU 2207.6965 2215.61 Silver XAG 27.9256 28.0939 Platinium XPT 1543.5915 1547.9095 Palladium XPD 1679.0475 1681.385

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news