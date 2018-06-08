Economic co-op with Uzbekistan developing in all directions: Russian Economy Ministry (Exclusive)

8 June 2018 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan keen on balancing co-op with China, Russia and US
Economy news 11:18
Turkmenistan, Russia aim at increasing sea transportation in Caspian Sea
Economy news 10:48
Russian SAM S-400 to strengthen Turkey's position, says interior minister
Turkey 10:35
Russian Foreign Ministry sees realistic hope for Korean denuclearization
Russia 09:43
Uzbekistan is on right track in eliminating forced labor: ILO (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:15
Russian, US military leaders to meet in Helsinki
World 07:32
Vienna to host possible meeting between Putin and Trump
Other News 04:39
Over 2.4 million tickets sold for matches of 2018 World Cup in Russia
Russia 7 June 23:41
Russia, China to create joint investment fund worth $1 bln
Russia 7 June 23:06
Companies from Russia's Omsk talk SOCAR interest in their products
Oil&Gas 7 June 21:24
BMW, Unison considering options for setting up production in Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 19:41
Production of cotton goods with added value helping normalize employment relationships in Uzbekistan: ILO (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 18:32
ILO applauds efforts of Uzbekistan in maximizing benefits of labor migration (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 18:29
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to launch co-op in IT sphere
Economy news 7 June 18:28
Putin says Russia not planning to withdraw from Syria yet
Russia 7 June 17:37
UzCard, UnionPay International signed agreement on co-badged bank cards
Economy news 7 June 15:22
WB realigning country partnership framework to respond to reforms in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 15:21
Putin says he warned Europe about US trade threat, nobody listened
Russia 7 June 14:45