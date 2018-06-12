Unified database of large state-owned companies created in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

A unified database of large state-owned companies has been created in Azerbaijan, taking into account the recommendations of the World Bank (WB), Chairman of the State Property Committee Kerem Hasanov announced June 12 at the conference dedicated to the issues of promoting transparency and efficiency in the activities of state enterprises of Azerbaijan.

He noted that, this database contains information on personnel records, financial and accounting indicators, including information on real estate.

Story still developing

