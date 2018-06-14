Date of rail service resumption between Turkey’s Van and Iran’s Tabriz disclosed

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The rail service between Turkey’s Van and Iran’s Tabriz cities will be launched on June 18, the Turkish media quoted the country’s Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Ahmet Arslan as saying.

He added that the first train will arrive from Tabriz on June 18, and it will head back the next morning.

The Van-Tabriz rail connection also promises to boost tourism in the region, according to the minister.

Previously, the talks between the two countries were held to resume rail service and the sides reached agreements on the development of relations in the railway sector.

It should be noted that the Ankara-Tehran and Van-Tabriz rail services were suspended in 2015.

