Date of rail service resumption between Turkey’s Van and Iran’s Tabriz disclosed

14 June 2018 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The rail service between Turkey’s Van and Iran’s Tabriz cities will be launched on June 18, the Turkish media quoted the country’s Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Ahmet Arslan as saying.

He added that the first train will arrive from Tabriz on June 18, and it will head back the next morning.

The Van-Tabriz rail connection also promises to boost tourism in the region, according to the minister.

Previously, the talks between the two countries were held to resume rail service and the sides reached agreements on the development of relations in the railway sector.

It should be noted that the Ankara-Tehran and Van-Tabriz rail services were suspended in 2015.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway to be built jointly with Iran, Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:32
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 June 19:59
Iran exports ice cream to US
Business 13 June 19:16
Consortium head: TANAP - vital project
Oil&Gas 13 June 16:02
How to stop foreign business from fleeing Iran
Commentary 13 June 15:10
Azerbaijan, Turkey pursue active energy policy on global scale - ministry
Oil&Gas 13 June 14:53
Wood Mackenzie: TANAP is world-class example of cost savings
Oil&Gas 13 June 13:21
Erdogan hails Turkish Armed Forces on successful fight against terrorism
Turkey 13 June 12:49
Second branch of Turkey’s longest tunnel to be commissioned
Economy news 13 June 12:12
Turkmenistan aims at accelerated construction of gas chemical enterprises
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:06
Rouhani, Macron discuss mutual ties, JCPOA over phone
Politics 13 June 08:48
Iran’s income from joint oilfields with Iraq significant – official
Business 12 June 19:42
TANAP is most important project of century: Turkish minister
Oil&Gas 12 June 19:25
Iranian, European carmakers victims of Trump’s bullying: official (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 18:56
President Aliyev attends TANAP opening ceremony in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 12 June 18:43
PM: EU must decide on Turkey's membership
Turkey 12 June 18:16
US official: TANAP is strong additional element for energy security for Turkey, Europe
Oil&Gas 12 June 17:06
Private sector steps up effort to salvage Iran’s economy
Business 12 June 16:33