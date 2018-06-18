Highest paying jobs in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

In January-April 2018, the average nominal salary was 538.8 manats in Azerbaijan, which is 3.5 percent more than in the same period last year, says the report of Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee.

The average salary in the oil sector amounted to 3,226.8 manats, in the non-oil sector - 477.4 manats, according to the report. In the public and private sectors, average salaries were 416.7 manats and 706.1 manats, respectively.

The highest salary in Azerbaijan was recorded in the mining industry – 3,185.2 manats (1,298.6 manats in the public sector, 4,428.7 manats in the private sector). The mining industry is followed by the financial services and insurance sector – 1,551.8 manats (1,389.4 manats in the public sector, 1,589.4 manats in the private sector). In turn, employees engaged in professional, scientific or technical activities get salaries worth 957.2 manats (403.8 manats in the public sector, 1,944.2 manats in the private sector).

In total, at the beginning of June 2018, the economically active population of Azerbaijan was over 5.103 million people.

At the same time, as of May 1, 2018, 1.538 million people were employed (887,200 people worked in the public sector of the economy and 651,000 people in the private sector). The number of employees in the oil sector amounted to 33,600 people, in the non-oil sector - more than 1.5 million people.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on June 18)

---

