UN, State Bank of Turkmenistan sign memo on SDGs

21 June 2018 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan have signed a memorandum of understanding June 20, a source close to the talks told Trend.

The memorandum covers cooperation in funding development to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Turkmenistan. The signing took place at an international conference organized by UNDP and the Turkmen Vneshekonombank.

The SDGs have the integrated and indivisible nature and ensure balance of all components of sustainable development: economic, social and environmental. This implies the universal elimination of poverty in all its forms, ensuring food security, quality education, gender equality, sustainable use of water resources, urgent measures to combat climate change and its impacts, protection of oceans, seas and marine resources, etc.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan to hold road show on attracting funding for the TAPI project
Oil&Gas 15:22
Putin, UN chief discuss US withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council — Kremlin
Russia 14:38
Which measures needed to improve Turkmenistan’s gas export strategy?
Oil&Gas 12:46
UN supports efforts of Turkmenistan to improve state financial system
Turkmenistan 12:45
Turkmenistan eyes to stabilize prices in domestic market
Economy news 10:01
Wheat harvesting campaign underway in Turkmenistan
Economy news 09:42
Qatar ready to finance potential projects in Turkmenistan
Economy news 09:30
Turkmen company expanding manufacture of electrical products
Oil&Gas 09:26
4.2 million people die from ambient air pollution in 2016: UN report
Other News 02:46
UN resident coordinator: Azerbaijan’s constitution based on human rights and freedoms
Politics 20 June 20:48
TAPI to contribute to energy security in region: Turkmen president
Oil&Gas 20 June 20:15
Turkmen president to attend UN conference in Dushanbe
Turkmenistan 20 June 15:16
Ashgabat preparing design of anti-mudflow structures
Economy news 20 June 11:47
Polish oil and gas company studying the Turkmen market
Oil&Gas 20 June 11:39
International conference on Sustainable Development Goals opens in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 20 June 10:50
Turkmenistan negotiating new gas chemical projects
Oil&Gas 20 June 09:20
‘Azerbaijan actively cooperates with UN special rapporteurs on human rights’
Politics 20 June 09:17
Turkmenistan to finalize fuel and energy complex development program
Oil&Gas 19 June 15:00