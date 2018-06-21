UN, State Bank of Turkmenistan sign memo on SDGs

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan have signed a memorandum of understanding June 20, a source close to the talks told Trend.

The memorandum covers cooperation in funding development to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Turkmenistan. The signing took place at an international conference organized by UNDP and the Turkmen Vneshekonombank.

The SDGs have the integrated and indivisible nature and ensure balance of all components of sustainable development: economic, social and environmental. This implies the universal elimination of poverty in all its forms, ensuring food security, quality education, gender equality, sustainable use of water resources, urgent measures to combat climate change and its impacts, protection of oceans, seas and marine resources, etc.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news