Uzbekistan to participate in EU’s "Development of Afghan Trade" project

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The European Union and Uzbekistan intend to implement the "Development of Afghan Trade" project, the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan said in a message.

The negotiations on the project were conducted by the Uzbek Minister of Foreign Trade Zhamshid Khodjaev and the head of the EU mission in Uzbekistan Eduards Stiprais.

"The European side expressed its readiness to render all possible assistance in further intensification of trade relations between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, while emphasizing the intention of the parties to further implement the EU project "Development of Afghan Trade" with Uzbekistan's active participation, in particular, strengthening the "solid" component in the implementation of this project - purchase of scanning equipment, sanitary and phytosanitary laboratories, as well as, establishment of centers for sorting and packaging of Afghan products in Uzbekistan", the message said.

Afghanistan is a key partner of Uzbekistan in the Central and South Asia region. The volume of mutual trade in January-May 2018 amounted to $286.7 million, increasing by 14.5 percent year over year. Most of the trade turnover accounts for Uzbek export to Afghanistan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news