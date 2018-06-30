Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30
By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 26.792 manats or 1.26 percent the last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,135.8099 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 18
|
-
|
June 25
|
2153.968
|
June 19
|
-
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
2166.1315
|
June 27
|
2133.6615
|
June 21
|
2151.758
|
June 28
|
2128.434
|
June 22
|
2154.6225
|
June 29
|
2127.176
|
Average weekly
|
2157.504
|
Average weekly
|
2135.8099
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.4361 manats or 1.59 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.5367 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 18
|
-
|
June 25
|
27.819
|
June 19
|
-
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
27.7593
|
June 27
|
27.5641
|
June 21
|
27.6156
|
June 28
|
27.3807
|
June 22
|
27.7474
|
June 29
|
27.3829
|
Average weekly
|
27.70743
|
Average weekly
|
27.5367
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 44.353 manats or 3.07 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,463.3749 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 18
|
-
|
June 25
|
1487.517
|
June 19
|
-
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
1466.029
|
June 27
|
1468.6215
|
June 21
|
1469.055
|
June 28
|
1454.197
|
June 22
|
1459.144
|
June 29
|
1443.164
|
Average weekly
|
1464.742667
|
Average weekly
|
1463.3749
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 12.8945 manats or 0.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,624.4838 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 18
|
-
|
June 25
|
1626.4325
|
June 19
|
-
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
1651.5415
|
June 27
|
1635.995
|
June 21
|
1640.0665
|
June 28
|
1621.97
|
June 22
|
1622.48
|
June 29
|
1613.538
|
Average weekly
|
1638.029333
|
Average weekly
|
1624.4838
The exchange rate of manat in relation to the precious metals was not set on June 26 in connection with the holiday – the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.
---
