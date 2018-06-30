Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

30 June 2018 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 26.792 manats or 1.26 percent the last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,135.8099 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 18

-

June 25

2153.968

June 19

-

June 26

-

June 20

2166.1315

June 27

2133.6615

June 21

2151.758

June 28

2128.434

June 22

2154.6225

June 29

2127.176

Average weekly

2157.504

Average weekly

2135.8099

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.4361 manats or 1.59 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.5367 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 18

-

June 25

27.819

June 19

-

June 26

-

June 20

27.7593

June 27

27.5641

June 21

27.6156

June 28

27.3807

June 22

27.7474

June 29

27.3829

Average weekly

27.70743

Average weekly

27.5367

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 44.353 manats or 3.07 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,463.3749 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 18

-

June 25

1487.517

June 19

-

June 26

-

June 20

1466.029

June 27

1468.6215

June 21

1469.055

June 28

1454.197

June 22

1459.144

June 29

1443.164

Average weekly

1464.742667

Average weekly

1463.3749

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 12.8945 manats or 0.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,624.4838 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 18

-

June 25

1626.4325

June 19

-

June 26

-

June 20

1651.5415

June 27

1635.995

June 21

1640.0665

June 28

1621.97

June 22

1622.48

June 29

1613.538

Average weekly

1638.029333

Average weekly

1624.4838

The exchange rate of manat in relation to the precious metals was not set on June 26 in connection with the holiday – the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakhstan considers deregulation of liquefied gas prices
Oil&Gas 29 June 11:55
Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 28 June 10:46
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on June 27
Economy news 27 June 11:42
North American oil prices remain unchanged on June 25
Oil&Gas 27 June 09:31
Prices for gold fall in Azerbaijan
Economy news 25 June 10:36
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 25 June 09:40
Prices on housing to increase in Kazakhstan due to shortage of construction materials
Economy news 23 June 14:56
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates
Economy news 23 June 11:08
North American oil prices vary on June 21
Oil&Gas 22 June 11:45
Prices for gold, silver rise in Azerbaijan
Economy news 22 June 11:26
Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan
Economy news 21 June 11:29
Turkmenistan eyes to stabilize prices in domestic market
Economy news 21 June 10:01
North American oil prices change differently on June 19
Oil&Gas 20 June 19:44
Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20 June 17:27
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 19 June 11:33
Prices in car market of Baku grow
Economy news 19 June 07:49
North American oil prices for June 11-15
Oil&Gas 18 June 11:26
North American oil prices down
Oil&Gas 16 June 10:35