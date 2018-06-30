Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Ilkin Shafiyev

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 26.792 manats or 1.26 percent the last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,135.8099 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 18 - June 25 2153.968 June 19 - June 26 - June 20 2166.1315 June 27 2133.6615 June 21 2151.758 June 28 2128.434 June 22 2154.6225 June 29 2127.176 Average weekly 2157.504 Average weekly 2135.8099

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.4361 manats or 1.59 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.5367 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 18 - June 25 27.819 June 19 - June 26 - June 20 27.7593 June 27 27.5641 June 21 27.6156 June 28 27.3807 June 22 27.7474 June 29 27.3829 Average weekly 27.70743 Average weekly 27.5367

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 44.353 manats or 3.07 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,463.3749 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 18 - June 25 1487.517 June 19 - June 26 - June 20 1466.029 June 27 1468.6215 June 21 1469.055 June 28 1454.197 June 22 1459.144 June 29 1443.164 Average weekly 1464.742667 Average weekly 1463.3749

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 12.8945 manats or 0.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,624.4838 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 18 - June 25 1626.4325 June 19 - June 26 - June 20 1651.5415 June 27 1635.995 June 21 1640.0665 June 28 1621.97 June 22 1622.48 June 29 1613.538 Average weekly 1638.029333 Average weekly 1624.4838

The exchange rate of manat in relation to the precious metals was not set on June 26 in connection with the holiday – the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

