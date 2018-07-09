Azer Turk Bank launches new campaign to mark birthday

9 July 2018 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state-owned Azer Turk Bank celebrates its 23rd birthday on July 11, 2018.

On this occasion the Bank announces new campaign named «Reach new heights with us».

As part of this campaign that will last for 23 days from July 9 to July 31, potential and existing clients of the Bank will benefit from discounts on retail banking products.

During the campaign, the interest rate on all deposits in the national currency is increased by 1.1 percent. For clients, who celebrate their birthdays in July, the interest rate on all deposits in national currency will be increased by 1.5 percent.

For clients, who celebrate their birthdays in July, consumer loans are issued without commission (1 percent), as well. These clients can also get a MC Gold card as a present from the Bank while ordering any plastic card.

Azer Turk Bank on occasion of its 23rd birthday also offers discounts on plastic cards. The Bank offers MC Gold and MC Platinum for only 23 percent of their value. Plastic cards can be ordered at any branch of the Bank or online at following link: http://azerturkbank.az/online/card/.

More information about the campaign is available at www.azerturkbank.az, the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.

