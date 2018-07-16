Housing developers in Uzbekistan exempt from paying sales percentage

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

Developers of residential buildings in the capital of Uzbekistan will no longer pay percentage off the sale of real estate, "Podrobno.uz" reported.

"Now, after the completion of the construction of residential buildings, the state will not be paid the percentage off the real estate sales, but from 10 to 15 percent of the total number of apartments will be transferred at the disposal of the city administration. In turn, the administration will give these apartments to orphans, disabled and poor people. This will also contribute to the prosperity of the city and will have a positive impact on the life of the people," said the message of the administration of the capital city on Facebook.

A meeting with entrepreneurs and foreign investors who are ready to implement their initiatives in Tashkent was held the other day in the Tashkent city administration.

The entrepreneurs and foreign investors presented at this event their projects for the further development of Tashkent, its industrial production, service sector and maintenance services, as well as other industries. In total, 55 major projects for 11 districts of the city were presented here.

