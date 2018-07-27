State beekeeping program developed in Azerbaijan

27 July 2018 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association, together with the country’s Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Agriculture, has prepared a new state program on development of beekeeping, Badraddin Hasratov, head of the Association, told Trend July 24.

"The state program is designed for 2018-2022," he said. "It is designed to eliminate existing shortcomings in this area."

"The state program has already been prepared, and if adopted it will be a very positive factor," Hasratov said. "There are complex problems in the country’s beekeeping sector that should be eliminated. In particular, qualified personnel should be trained and bee breeding should be improved."

Azerbaijan exported honey, as well as dairy products, eggs and other kinds of food products of animal origin worth $4.71 million, and imported products worth $66.45 million in January-June 2018.

Exports increased by 23.6 percent, and imports - by 11.54 percent in January-June 2018, compared to January-June 2017.

---

